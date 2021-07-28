By: Frank Burkett

President Biden has defined infrastructure in many ways, so as to try to get the two and three tenths trillion dollar spending bill passed. This he says, is a must have, to fix our broken infrastructure. Let me give you a clue of his fix. Less than 6% goes to infrastructure, as most everyone knows and considers what the meaning of infrastructure is. Definition of infrastructure, communication networks, sewage, electric and water systems that communities or nations need to survive and grow. I will give you President Biden’s definition of infrastructure. It is sending $174,000,000 toward Democrat friendly businesses, and donor unions along with other non-infrastructure PORK. As examples, child care, paid leave and care giving, is another Democrat definition of infrastructure

