GROUNDS POSITION

Southern Boone County Schools Is looking for a full-time grounds professional. Applicant with excellent interpersonal skills and a warm demeanor will thrive in our environment. The responsibilities are sometimes very intense but can also be quite rewarding knowing that you made a difference. Responsibilities include athletic field maintenance, field prep, weed eating, mowing, snow removal, etc. All of these involve extreme weather conditions and are only some of the expectations and challenges you will encounter. The hours are 7:00 am – 3:30 pm Monday-Friday with overtime and weekend hours possible. Pay Range: $12.48 – $15.84 per hour with full benefits. BUS DRIVERS Southern Boone County Schools is looking for school bus drivers. Bus drivers provide an important service to the district. They are responsible for safely transporting students to and from school. These drivers have the daily first and last contact with every student they serve and should strive to make the school bus ride a safe and pleasant experience. Pay Range: $24.68 – $31.09 per route CUSTODIAL POSITIONS Southern Boone County Schools is looking for full-time custodial professionals. POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES • Keeps building neat and clean at all times. • Eliminates fire hazards and promotes safety. • Checks doors and windows at night to make sure they are locked. • Reports any damage to school property or major repairs needed to Director of Maintenance and Facilities. • Moves furniture or equipment within buildings as required for various activities and as directed by building principal. • Performs specific cleaning/maintenance duties as detailed and scheduled by Director of Maintenance and Facilities. • Works evening and weekend activities. • Must be able to lift 75 pounds. • Adheres to the policies of the Board of Education. • Other responsibilities as assigned • Enforces student conduct code. Pay Range: $11.16 – $13.84 with full benefits. All applicants must apply through the district website: https://www.ashland.k12.mo.us