Weather today can be challenging, and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) reminds home and business owners that it’s important to make sure you have the right outdoor power equipment on hand and are prepared before a storm, hurricane or flood. “Across the country, we’re seeing weather events that are more significant and more frequent – droughts, floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes. These present real challenges to homeowners and businesses. Thankfully, outdoor power equipment is here to help. There is a product and power source for every need and to address every scenario,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI. “At all times of the year, it’s important to keep your outdoor power equipment in working order, to have the right fuel on hand, and to know where your safety gear is. Get prepared now, so you are ready.”

