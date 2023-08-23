Said the robin to the sparrow: “Why is it that these humans rush about and worry so?”

Said the sparrow to the robin: “It must be they have no father such as cares for you and me.”

This is not a new observation; a similar observation is found in Isaiah 55:2. Written about 2,500 years ago: “Why do you spend your money on that which is not bread, and your labor for that which does not satisfy?” It was not one bird asking another bird, it was the Almighty God asking His chosen people about their activity which did not result in bread or in their satisfaction. It was a question God could have asked of His people many times because their actions were often directed by what they thought was best, all the while ignoring the plain word of God that invited them to trust Him for what they needed. Because they failed to trust God and listen to His word and worship Him, they ended up in the 70-year captivity in Babylon.

About 500 years later, Jesus the Son of God blessed five loaves and two fish and more than 5,000 people were satisfied. They received what Jesus gave them. The next day they would be hungry again but remembering what Jesus had done for them to satisfy them, they could more readily believe and trust the word of Jesus, that He would provide for them what they needed. Read the account of Jesus feeding the 5,000 in Matthew 11.

It is a story that serves us well in this modern day where we do seem to be in a hurry and, at times, we look at our efforts and wonder if it’s worth it all. In the end of the day, we sometimes feel like Solomon when he wrote ecclesiast that we are chasing the wind and all of our efforts are in vain. That is when we need to pause and take a breath and reflect again in what Jesus has done for us. He has loved us with an everlasting love, laid down His life for each one of us, and restored us to a beautiful relationship with His Father.

To know God as our Father is to love Him and loving Him is to serve Him in a warm relationship that recognizes Him. He is our Father, and we are His beloved children. That can lead to a humble dependence on Him as we go about our daily activities doing what we can and trusting Him to bless the outcome. Trusting Jesus begins with a humble admission that we are not almighty, we are not in control of what we do, or of the outcome of what we do. When we accept that truth, we can turn to God and accept from Him what He offers us in His word. There He tells us, although we need to know how much He loves us, and what He can do for us, and then let Him do what we cannot do. It is no longer a frantic rushing around trying to make ends meet; rather, it is a quiet doing what we can and leaving the rest to God.

And, at the end of day, be satisfied. And be at peace in the confidence that a loving father will also be a loving father tomorrow.

The bird tucks its head under its wing and sleeps peacefully; we can lay our head on our pillow and sleep peacefully.

Elmer Schiefer

Pastor. Family of Christ Lutheran Church

