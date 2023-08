Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance would like to thank everyone for making the 12th annual summer art show a success. 1st place winner of the show was Rodney Burlingame for Sun Baked (see above). 2nd place went to Lea Lichty for Two Men and a Carriage. 3rd place was Martha Harris for Over the Hill to Home. Honorable Mentions: Martha Daniels – Flowers with Wings; Vicki Eultgen – I Love Venice Beach; and Gail Raskin – Slow Walk

(Courtesy of Janet Flett)