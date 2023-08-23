Tom Bullard peacefully passed from this earth with loved ones by his side on August 5, 2023 from advanced Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Tom grew up “around the country” since his father was in the Air Force, eventually settling in the Columbia, Missouri area. Tom graduated with a degree in education from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1970, during which time his daughters were born. The family moved to California in 1973. He went to work for TRW Space and Defense in 1979 where he met his future wife, and worked there until his retirement. In 1994 he was proud to receive his MBA from Loyola Marymount University. He and his wife Kathleen lived in their home in Manhattan Beach, California for 32 years before moving to Ferndale, California.

One of his greatest pleasures was walking by the beach with a camera, noting the ever-changing light, and capturing images spontaneously. For many years he enjoyed riding motorcycles. An avid reader, his reading preferences leaned towards nonfiction on a wide variety of topics. He had eclectic taste in music ranging from classical to country, rock and jazz, and always had a state-of-the-art stereo system in which to seriously listen to music.

Tom was a loving gentle soul who will be sorely missed by his family.

Thomas James Bullard was born on March 9, 1947 to Major Roy James Bullard and Frances Oswell Hogan Bullard at Eglin AFB, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Kathleen Bullard, daughters Laurie (Bill) Dipietro, Shelly Bullard (Doug) Kim, his four grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Dipietro, Alison and Samantha Kim, and the mother of his children, Janet Beckmeyer. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Bullard.

A “Toast to Tom” will be held at the Bullard home on Saturday September 2, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. For more information, please email Kathleen Bullard at Kathleen.Bullard@verizon.net.