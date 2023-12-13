By: Travis Naughton

“My sources tell me Jackson Boudreaux plays cards at the Globe Hotel every Saturday night,” Broussard began. “He’s flush with cash by the weekend, on account of the money his brothel brings in during the week.”

“Excellent work, Mr. Broussard,” Blackjack said. “Are you a gambling man, sir?”

“I suppose I am. Poker mostly. What do you have in mind, Mr. Blackjack?” Broussard asked.

“I’m a bit of a gambler myself, and I’ve often thought about the possibility of using a card game to gain access to that Devil, if I ever managed to track him down.”

Catch the thrilling ending of the Ballad of Blackjack next week!