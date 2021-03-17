By: Travis Naughton

This Friday will be the final day of my final long-term subbing assignment of the 2020-2021 school year. What a year it has been. I would have never survived it had it not been for the support of several dedicated educators at Southern Boone Primary School who have been there to lend a helping hand whenever I needed one. I would like to take this opportunity right now to publicly acknowledge these amazing coworkers and friends.

Between covering for a teacher in Covid quarantine and another on maternity leave, I spent most of the first semester teaching kindergarten. Although every single kindergarten teacher and instructional aide helped me in one way or another—by providing me with photocopies, chocolate, or much-appreciated encouragement—two people stood out in particular: Ashten Meyer and Linda Newman.

