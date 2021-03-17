Next meeting: April 3 at 8:00 a.m.- doughnuts and coffee, in person meeting at the Optimist building.

Our club held its first Zoom breakfast meeting on Sat. March 6th with nine in attendance. Barrett told us about the $12,604 check that the City of Ashland provided to the Optimists to help us with the loss of income during last summer’s pool season. He also talked about the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Rock Bridge 4H that continue to use our building.

President Jan Palmer talked about the 2nd Quarter Eastern Missouri District meeting, which was held on Zoom Feb. 26-27 which she and Ernie Wren attended. She also invited all members to join Liz Christman, Eastern Missouri Governor, on Zooming Across the Districts Wed. evenings at 7:00 PM. If you are interested in joining in, you can access the event through their Facebook page of that name. It is a one hour gathering for people from the Eastern Missouri District, as well as other Districts from around the country.

On Thursday, March 11th, the Ashland Board held their regular meeting. Mayor Richard Sullivan met with the Board to discuss the future of the pool and the relationship with the City in the pool’s future.

