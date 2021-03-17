By: Imal Wagner

Today Prince William took Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex head-on after Meghan’s polarizing interview with Oprah brought the Monarchy’s feelings on race into question. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge responded to the media, “We’re very much not a racist family.” Also answering that” No I havent spoken to him yet, but I will do”. While The Queen put out a statement saying that this will be dealt with in private, the correct move for the institution and the family, UK expert British Commentator/Broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti has deeper insights as to the political impacts felt both in the US and UK.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal