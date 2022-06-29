Ask Rusty – Will Claiming Early Affect My Wife’s Survivor Benefit?

Dear Rusty: My wife will be turning 62 and eligible to collect Social Security this year. We realize it will be a reduced amount. I am 52 and have been the sole income earner for most of the last 20 years. We also have an adopted son who will be turning 14 this year. We realize he will receive a dependent benefit until he turns 18 and this may make the case for filing early. I am confused about widow benefits – will my wife’s early filing affect her widow’s benefit amount? Signed: Confused Husband

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal