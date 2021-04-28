It may sound dismissive and insulting to say that the older you get the more susceptible you become to fraud, but a study published in the journal, Annals of Internal Medicine, found that “even cognitively intact older adults can have ‘functional’ changes that may render them financially vulnerable,” according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. The report goes on to note that the risk increases “dramatically” for those who feel isolated and, as Weber points out, “loneliness, especially for older Americans, has become the routine during the current COVID pandemic.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal