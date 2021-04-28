By: Travis Naughton

Maybe it’s true that no day can be absolutely perfect, but today (Sunday, April 25) came as close as any I can remember. The day started with sleeping in until 9:00am and waking up beside my beautiful bride of nearly 25 years. And it kept getting better and better after that. After eating a delicious slice of chocolate cake for breakfast, I joined Bethany on the front patio where we sipped coffee and enjoyed a gorgeous Missouri morning. While sitting in our matching rocking chairs, we listened to the Allman Brothers Band on my portable Bluetooth speaker and watched a pair of red-tailed hawks feed their nestlings in a tree in our woods.

