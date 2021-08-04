By: Travis Naughton

Over 99.99% of Americans who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case that resulted in hospitalization or death, according to scientific data analyzed by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Just so we’re clear, according to scientists and doctors who specialize in studying communicable diseases, if you get vaccinated you may still contract the coronavirus, but you will not get sick enough to require hospitalization. The coronavirus will not kill you—if you get your shot. However, if you still refuse to get vaccinated because you trust the word of anti-vaxxer TV and Internet personalities or your friend from high school who failed biology but knows more about virology than Dr. Fauci (a doctor who has dedicated his life to understanding transmittable diseases), then you stand a pretty good chance of contracting the Delta variant of the virus that is more contagious, makes people sicker, and is proving much deadlier than variants that pushed hospitals to the breaking point last year.

