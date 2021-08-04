During the month of July, 15 Ashland FFA members worked with the Agriculture Education on the Move program to bring the important message of agriculture, food production, and its impact on the world around us to 115 Southern Boone County 3rd grade summer school students. The five in-classroom visits engage students, while incorporating critical learning objectives and meeting state and national standards. Each program included a 40 minute interactive presentation which highlighted topic objectives and included a virtual farm tour video related to the lesson. The final 15-20 minutes was set aside to do a hands-on activity based on the lesson. These activities include making corn plastic, planting seeds, making butter, playing beef bingo, and investigating an egg. Participants were able to connect the dots between their hamburger, carton of milk or eggs, box of crayons and more, while learning to appreciate today’s farm families and how technology allows us to do more with fewer resources.The hands-on component is crucial to learning and makes the topic fun and interactive for students.