Marie Louise Delgman, 98, reunited with her “sailor boy” on the morning of July 20, 2021 at her home in Columbia with her family by her side. Marie was born April 21, 1923 in St. Louis to the late Oscar and Emma Hucker. She had four siblings that predeceased her. In her early years, Marie worked in a jewelry firm in downtown St. Louis, MO. It was here she met and fell in love with Robert “Bob” George Delgman following his service in the Navy during World War II. On November 8, 1947 they were married in St. Louis. They were a true love story for 54 years until he passed away in 2002. As their family grew, she became a wonderful stay-at-home mom to Janice Marie Arnold (Steve Colbert), Columbia, MO.; Gary Robert Delgman (Susan) Chesterfield, MO. After Bob retired, they moved to Ashland to be closer to their grandkids. They were extremely hands-on and provided a home-away-from-home. Countless trips were made to the family lake in Hermann, MO with a backseat full of grandkids. As Marie’s family changed and expanded over the years, she became a step-grandma. She loved all as if they were her own. She was especially soft on her great-grandkids and continued her active role with that generation. She was a wonderful in-law, aunt, friend and neighbor. Marie loved her home, watching her tree grow, visitors and reading every newspaper everyday. A special thanks to her caregivers, Hospice Compassus and neighbors who made it possible for her to remain in her home in her final years. Marie said “Keep it simple” so no services are planned. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to Emmaus Home, St. Charles, MO. or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left for the family at parkermillard.com.