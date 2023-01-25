By: John Grimaldi

Here’s a wake-up call: the numbers of babies killed in the womb in the U.S. since the Supreme Court legalized abortion 50 years ago has passed the 64.5 million mark– the equivalent of the population of France, the 22nd largest nation among the 233 countries on the planet. Last June, the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 pro-abortion decision, yet the numbers of abortions nationally in the U.S. each year continues at a rate of more than half a million to as many as 900,000 as reported by the National Right to Life Committee [NRLC].

The NRLC’s Director of Education and Research, Randall O’Bannon, shares the good news, however, that “the overturning of Roe was obviously an enormously significant event in our nation’s history and a political watershed. Abortion was no longer, by the Supreme Court’s fiat, legal in all fifty states, throughout pregnancy, for any and every reason or none at all. But for pro-lifers, it represented so much more. It meant, for the first time in nearly half a century that states would have the actual legal authority to protect unborn children, in many cases, from the moment of conception forward. Lives could be saved…For those states which took the opportunity, it meant that it no longer had to be the case that 10%, 20%, 30% or even 50% of pregnancies would legally, almost automatically, end in abortion. Their laws could protect unborn children and their mothers, and the merchants of death could be limited or even put out of business,” he added.

