Katheryn Ann Hampton, 72, of Harrison, Arkansas, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home.

She was born June 15, 1950, to Jess L. Hampton and Oma Stone Hampton in Limestone, Arkansas. She was also raised by her stepmother, Treva Bailey. She married the love of her life, Ralph Claxton, in Fulton Missouri in 1967.

Kathy graduated from Arkansas Beauty College in 1976 and opened her first hair salon, Dover Hairstyling in Dover, Arkansas. Kathy later co-owned A New Image Salon in Russellville Arkansas with her longtime partner and friend, Gary Childress. Kathy was a hairdresser for over 40 years and had a lifetime license. She loved making people feel great and over the years she established many lifelong friendships through her love of doing hair.

Katheryn came from a large family and was one of 18 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Oma Hampton; sisters, Alouia, Gail, and Jessica Hampton; as well as brothers, Orvil, Claude, and David Hampton.

She is survived by her stepmother, Treva Bailey Hampton of Oark, Arkansas; children, Brenda Lee Sherman (Chuck) of Hartsburg, Missouri and Leslie Adam Claxton of Harrison, Arkansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse (Raquel) and Jenna Daniel of Ashland Missouri, Austin (Marylyn) Sherman of Palmyra, Missouri, Kaylee Gregory of Enid, Oklahoma, and Adam Claxton of Harrison Arkansas. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Raylee and Jaxson Daniel of Ashland Missouri, Claira and Charlie Sherman of Palmyra Missouri, and Halo Gregory of Enid, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her siblings, Viancie Hampton of Bass, Arkansas, Lydle Hampton, James (Debbie) Hampton, and Christie (Jeff) Fouts of Dover Arkansas, Glenna (Raymond) Ward of Rose, Oklahoma, Bob (Faye) Hampton of Knoxville, Arkansas, Johnny (Virdia) Hampton of Jasper, Arkansas, Lester (Shiela) Hampton and Linda (Rick) Williams of Harrison, Arkansas and Villa and George Friesen of Oark, Arkansas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 11AM – 12PM at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12PM, also at the church, with Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:30PM at Coleman Cemetery in Pelsor, Arkansas with Brother Stan Taylor officiating. A burial will follow under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel of Harrison.

Pallbearers are Jesse Daniel, Austin Sherman, Stan Hampton, Trent Williams, Wes Johnson, and Carlos Ray. Honorary Pallbearers are her brothers and brothers-in-law.

Memorial donations may be made to the Coleman Cemetery Fund in care of Holt Memorial Chapel.

