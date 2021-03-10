Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan presents Ashland Optimist President Jan Palmer with a check for $12,604.91. The check was presented by the city to help cover operational costs with the community swimming pool. The swimming pool was one of the few pools open in Mid-Missouri providing local youth and adults with a safe outdoor activity. Due to the summer pandemic of 2020 the pool incurred losses related to Boone County restrictions on large group swims (lessons, parties, daycares, etc.). The city and the Optimists will be exploring long range plans involving joint efforts with the pool.