By: Travis Naughton

I am what you might call an audiophile, a person who is passionate about hi-fidelity sound reproduction of music. It all began when I was a kid, listening to records on my mother’s sofa-sized hi-fi console. I’m lucky enough to still own most of Mom’s vinyl collection, which I play from time to time on my own sofa-sized hi-fi that I bought at a garage sale a few years ago for twenty bucks. (Best twenty bucks I ever spent.) I actually own three record players including one that was handed down to me by my mother-in-law and another by my stepmother. (I used to own a fourth phonograph, a unit that once belonged to my grandparents, but it is now spinning discs in record player heaven—hopefully for my grandparents.)

