The Instagram profile of the 21-year-old punk who used his legally-purchased 9mm pistol to execute 8 innocent people last week in Georgia reads, “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”

A pretty good life indeed.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department seems to accept the shooter’s claim that the murders were not racially motivated, despite the Asian heritage of six of the victims gunned-down at three Asian-owned spas. The shooter, (who does not deserve to have his name immortalized in print), allegedly told law enforcement officials that he is a sex addict who viewed the spas as a temptation. He also stated that he thought about suicide but opted instead to “help” others with sexual addictions by targeting the women working at the spas.

