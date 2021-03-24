By: Frank Burkett

Donald Trump was back on the circuit Sunday, February 28, at the Conservative Conference. He followed his belief, AMERICA FIRST. The audience show that the REAL AMERICAN people love him, and in turn he shows his love for AMERICA and its citizens. The Conservative Politicos that introduced him showed their trust and belief in the man, Donald Trump. C SPAN along with FOX NEWS carried the Conservative show that turned into a Trump rally, where we saw many MAGA hats and American flags in the crowd.

