By: Travis Naughton

When I stopped taking substitute teaching assignments back in March, in order to be available to watch my grandbaby Freya while her mom and dad dedicated themselves to their college studies, our household of seven humans, two dogs, two cats, and a half-dozen fish become a one-income household. (Thankfully, my lovely wife earns enough of a salary to keep us all from starving.) But as the spring semester draws to an end and the time for finding summer employment has arrived, ours has suddenly become a four-income household.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal