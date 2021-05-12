By: Cathy Salter

Spring happened suddenly this year. Redbud trees burst onto the scene as if Mother Nature had dipped her paintbrush in a palette of plum hues and raced through the woods with abandon. White dogwood flowers deep in the woods mirrored the evanescence of fireflies. Fruit trees bloomed in our orchard. Bees buzzed. A pair of wrens began building a nest in a birdhouse on the porch. In the meadow, robins pulled up fat worms, rabbits explored, and a wild Tom turkey strutted his full tail-feather stuff while a contrary hen paid him no never mind.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal