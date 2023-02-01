(Letter to the Editor)

Google and Missouri FFA Foundation Partner to Enhance Tech in Agricultural Education Classrooms

Google is making a $50,000 donation to the Missouri FFA Foundation in support of their Learning by Doing Classroom grants program. The Missouri FFA Foundation plans to utilize the funds over the course of four years to support the updating or purchase of new technology in 40 agriculture education classrooms across the state.

In 2022, the Missouri FFA Foundation launched the Learning by Doing Classroom grants program to assist agriculture education teachers across the state in improving the curriculum, equipment, facilities, and supplies needed to support instruction in production agriculture, agri-business, or related areas.

The response to the program was enthusiastic, with almost twice the number of applications as funding available. “We saw a clearly demonstrated need to not only continue but broaden the program if the challenge of adequate funding could be resolved,” said Heather Dimitt-Fletcher, Executive Director.

