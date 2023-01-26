Elizabeth “Betty” Mae (Fuemmeler) Sapp was born April 30, 1951, in Moberly, MO to Vernon and Mary (Prentzler) Fuemmeler. She married Steven Dale Sapp of Ashland, MO on May 23, 1970 at St. Mary’s Parish, Glasgow, MO. She passed from this earth January 23, 2023, at home with family.

Betty was well known for her love, commitment and devotion to family. Also, an amazing friend and advocate to all she encountered. A welcoming, non-judgmental being. Her acceptance and strong desire to serve others, consistently showed throughout her life. Her overwhelming, fierce desire to treat everyone equally always trumped.

She made people feel accepted and supported no matter their circumstance and/or life choices, always forgiving and trusting God in everything.

Her last request, was for us all to get along, be kind and take care of each other.

Betty graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School, in Salisbury, MO in 1969. She was employed by Columbia Auto Parts, Boone County National Bank, Simms Realty, In-home daycare, Columbia Catholic School, Gerbes, University of Missouri Hospital Accounting (retired 2022), and HyVee. Part-time book-keeping (her true joy) was with many businesses.

Preceded in death; parents: Vernon Fuemmeler, Mary “Sissy” (Prentzler)/Esco Collier, Sister: Debra Fuemmeler, Grandchildren: Kayden and Faith Sapp.

Survivors; Husband: Steven D. Sapp of Columbia, MO. Four Children: Jeff Sapp of Ashland, MO, Rebecca “Becky” (Sapp)/Chris Sander of Columbia, MO, Jeremy/Shanda Sapp of Ashland, MO, Rachel (Sapp) Boss of Columbia, MO. Ten Grandchildren: Jeffrey Davis, Courtney (Davis) Kohn, Madalynn Sapp, Devin/Jennifer Sander, Aaron Sander, Jacob Bolen, Emmett Sapp, Isaac, Miranda and Luke Boss. Three Great grandchildren: Briana Kohn, Patrick and Paisley Davis. Sisters: Bonnie/Dale Aholt, Cheryl/Benny Adams, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, Columbia, MO.

Visitation: Friday, January 27, 2023, 4 PM Vigil for the Deceased with receiving of family and friends to follow.

Funeral: Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Columbia, MO.

Burial at Goshen Primitive Baptist Cemetery, 500 W. Cedar Tree Ln, Hartsburg, MO.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic School located in Glasgow, MO and Goshen Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund in Hartsburg, MO.