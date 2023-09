By: Ernie Wren

“Goldie’s Bagels & Deli”, located at 114 S. 9th Street in Columbia, is a wonderland for bagel enthusiasts! As a small business owner advertising herself as “a 3rd generation St. Louis Jew” Amanda Rainey started baking bagels in 2020. Her bagel business started as a pop-up in Pizza Tree (which she co-owns with her husband John) during the pandemic.

