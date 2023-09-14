On August 31, 2023, APD arrested 19 year old Jamarie Johnson of Columbia for the string of vehicle break-ins which occurred in several Ashland neighborhoods in the early morning of August 24th. A second suspect has also been arrested but will remain confidential because of their status as an underage minor.

Johnson admitted to being the driver of the vehicle suspected in the crimes which resulted in the theft of four firearms, including department-issued rifles and magazines, and a ballistic vest. One of the department-issued rifles is a fully automatic Black Rain Ordnance short barrel rifle. Two of the firearms have been recovered, although it is not clear which two.

Law enforcement are still searching for a third suspect(s).