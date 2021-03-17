By: Carson Blake

In the U.S. school year 2018-19, there were 66 reported school shooting with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools, including 29 school shootings with deaths and 37 school shootings with injuries only according to Indicators of School Crime and Safety at the National Center for Education Statistics [data updated July 2020]. On April 6, 2021 the members of the SoBoCo school board and administration will ask voters to say yes to undergo a $7.7 million no additional tax increase bond issue to improve the Middle School building security and provide an updated learning environment.

