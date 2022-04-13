By: Travis Naughton

Now that Covid-related mask mandates and vaccine requirements are fading into memory, far-right conservatives have found themselves in need of something else to aim their moral outrage at. Unwilling to take on real challenges such as poverty, health care reform, or ending tax loopholes for the mega-rich, Republicans have instead reverted to attacking a familiar victim: the LGBTQ+ community. Protesting health mandates that were implemented to protect lives during the pandemic, conservatives insisted that their civil liberties were being infringed upon by being required to wear masks at schools, ballparks, and other places where people gather. They argued that their personal freedom was more important than promoting the general welfare. But what about the personal freedoms of gay, lesbian, and transgender people? What about their welfare?

