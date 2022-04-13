On Thursday April 7th,2022 six members of the Ashland FFA attended Farm Bureau Leadership Day in Jefferson City. Ashley Sjostrand, Nikki Crocker, Olivia Dalton, Maura Vanskike, Lindie Pauley and Charlie Lewis got to meet with District Representatives and Senators, and learned the process of how bills are passed in the House of Representatives and the Senate. They met with Boone County Farm Bureau member John Sam Williamson, Caleb Rowden and Sarah Walsh.

