By: Ernie Wren

Here’s an idea for ringing in the Christmas Season, how about ringing a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign to help others? Bern Bonderer is coordinating the Red Kettle Campaign for the Ashland location again this year. This is his 14th year to do so. Everything will be the same as in the past, and bell ringing will take place at Moser’s. If you would like to ring, please contact him at bern.bonderer@twehous.com to get more details. You may ring for 10 minutes or 10 hours! There is no set schedule, but he has to report all ringers and times to the Salvation Army so please do NOT just go over there and ring.

It’s officially Christmas Season, and I hope everyone is staying warm and watching a good Hallmark movie. This Friday is the Annual Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting hosted by the City of Ashland’s Parks and Rec Board. The event will kick off with a parade lineup at the Primary School at 5:30pm. The parade judging will take place at 6pm, with the parade moving out at 6:30pm along the normal routes of Henry Clay north to east on Broadway, then north at Main to the city park. After the parade Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will take part in a tree lighting ceremony with pictures and “Moose Munch” at the gazebo in the city park (sponsored by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce). This is some great, old fashioned Christmas holiday fun that all families can enjoy.

There are still vacancies open at the “Breakfast/Pizza and PJs with Santa” event on Saturday, December 2nd, from at the American Legion Post 152. The Post is located at 123 E Broadway, Ashland MO. The price is $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 2-12, and under age 2 is free.

Includes breakfast or pizza (evening), a craft to take home and pictures with Santa using your own device. Two breakfast sessions are available: 8:00-9:00 or 9:30-10:30, and there is one evening pizza and PJs session at 5 pm (kids or full family PJ pics). Limited seating is available so make your reservations early by emailing ALPost152AshlandMO@gmail.com.

If you want to keep on celebrating the Christmas spirit this weekend, there is also “Christmas at Pierpont” just a few miles north of Ashland at the Pierpont General Store from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, December 2nd. You can enjoy getting your picture taken with Santa there as well! Mrs. Claus and her Elf will be there to host special Christmas Cookie decorating, and there will be a face painter to help with holiday cheer. While enjoying the holiday music and lights, you can sip on some hot cocoa or one of their signature drinks. This is a great fundraiser for “Toys for Tots” in which you can bring an UNWRAPPED toy to help make Christmas special for everyone! Leashed pets are welcome to attend and also get a picture with Santa.

Don’t forget the “34th Annual Santa’s Little Helper Holiday Show” on Saturday, December 2nd, from 9am to 3pm at the Ashland Optimist Building. This is an annual fundraiser event put on by Boy Scout Troop 134, come get your holiday shopping done in one stop!

Also, this Sunday, December 3rd, it is the annual Hartsburg tree lighting ceremony at 6 pm in downtown Hartsburg. Come on out and sing carols and enjoy the small-town Christmas atmosphere!

“I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights.” – Maya Angelou