By: Ernie Wren

Frog legs and green pepper rings! These, along with a delicious French Dip sandwich, were on my lunch plate at Murry’s at 3107 Green Meadows Way in Columbia. There’s also a wide array of items on the menu such as: Calamari, Sauteed Artichoke Hearts, Tuna/Pesto/Feta sandwich, Oyster Grinder, and much more!

Billing itself as a “Columbia institution since 1985, Murry’s brings good food and good jazz to Mid-Missouri. We began with a mission to create a restaurant and bar for adults, with little regard for protocol. That vision is furthered today with an eclectic menu, inviting atmosphere, and lots of jazz. We use many locally sourced products for both the restaurant and bar.” To top your meal off, there are many fantastic desserts which include: Bread Pudding, Pistachio Cheesecake, Gooey Butter Cake, and, if you dare, Death by Chocolate! So, stop by Murry’s for a diverse selection of foods that will appease your appetite!