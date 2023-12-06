By: Ernie Wren

Southern Boone Learning Garden has always been near and dear to me, not only for the time I served on its board, but also for how it helps our youth connect to the community and nature by way of agricultural programs.

The SBLG is currently having a bath salts fundraiser. Students in the 4th-grade classes made the lavender bath salts. You can go to the school district’s Facebook page and find the ordering page. Alternatively, if you’d like to make a holiday donation to the Learning Garden you can also go to the annual CoMoGives site at https://comogives.com/donate/.

Read full article in this week’s Journal or email us at BoCoJoReporter@gmail.com to subscribe to the new e-edition…