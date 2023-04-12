By: Ernie Wren

Thank you to Richard Rabbit and his team for making this Easter special for our children!

Last week saw a decent turnout with the school board election and Ashland tax proposal. Congratulations to Amy Begemann, Karen Bill, and Chris Felmlee for their success in getting elected to the school board. I was also extremely impressed with the other four candidates: April Georgetti, Mason Neff, Richard Martin, and Melissa Karotka. These four put their names out there, shared wonderful perspectives, and I hope each of them will consider running again in 2024. Thank you all for providing options. The sales tax proposal passed easily, in large part to the door-to-door campaign by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and the Ashland Betterment Coalition. Their social media pushes and yard signs no doubt made a difference. While the Journal was approached about putting a sign in its front yard, which was declined, it is simply because the Journal takes a neutral approach to all elections. We also printed a news item from the Ashland Police Department in response to a former alderman’s public accusations. And while we reached out to provide more information for both sides, we also encourage public input in future elections by reaching out to us at reporter@bocojo.com . As an election judge I was also impressed with the positive interactions from all those that voted, and the great election workers at voting sites. To read more, see this week’s Boone County Journal…