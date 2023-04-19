Johnny Richard Pauley, age 71, of Columbia MO was born on July 1st, 1951, in Jefferson City, MO. He passed away at his home in Columbia on Friday, April 14th, 2023. He was the son of John Audley Pauley and Martha Faye (Clardy) Pauley.

Johnny grew up in Ashland, MO. He attended Southern Boone County R-1 where he graduated from in 1969. He played basketball and finished in the top five of his class. Johnny went on to become a computer operator for Shelter Insurance for 50 years and retired in 2010.

Johnny was a long-time member of the Ashland Optimist Club, the Boone County Historical Society, Southern Boone Jaycees, and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He spent many years working on genealogy, which he loved so much. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved toy shows, classic cars, family, and life.

Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He helped so many trace down their family lineage. He loved sharing memories and seeing his hometown of Ashland, grow and change.

Johnny was preceded in death by his grandparents, who raised him, Audley and Chloe Marie Pauley, his parents John Audley and Martha Faye (Clardy) Pauley, one uncle Jimmy Gale Pauley, one son Richard Michael Pauley, and so many others.

Funeral Services will be held April 22nd, 2023, at 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am. A burial will follow at New Liberty Cemetery.

Johnny is survived by one daughter, Amy Sue Pauley of Harrisburg, and two grandchildren, Lindie Leigh and Paxton William Pauley of Hartsburg. He is survived by his brother, Jimmy (Diana) Pauley of Columbia, David Pauley of Utah, William Russel “Billy” Pauley, his sisters Tina Marie (Tom) Newcomb of Memphis MO, Kendra Mae Perkin of Ash Grove, Teresa Elain Gilland, Tammy Joann Pauley and many others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Liberty Cemetery or Ashland Masonic Lodge #309.