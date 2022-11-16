By: Frank Burkett

Just in the last few weeks another election discrepancy has been floated. It has been stated in more than one instance, if the FBI hadn’t suppressed Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal, there would be a 4.6% swing in the votes between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. More than enough to change the results of the election. If, and I say a big if the GOP controls the House, will they have the gonads to investigate the FBI and the Justice Department?

Tuesday November 8 was election day. That sounds like a great day for Democracy at work, and most of us remember those good old days, as I said last week. Well I am here to tell you, we don’t have election day anymore, because now we can call it election season. Early voting periods range in length from three days to 45 days. Here is my concern and Congress, can correct it if they would, along with illegal border crossing. Congress could make election day for Federal candidates or U.S. Constitutional Amendments standerdized throughout the nation. That is my beleif, thus no more ballots being mailed to all registered voters like in these nine states, Ca, CO, HI, NV, NJ, OR, UT, VT, WA, plus DC. Then we wouldn’t have to wonder who receives those ballots? We wouldn’t have to know how they are disposed of either.

