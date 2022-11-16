By: Ernie Wren

Can you believe it’s time to start planning for holiday events? I know we’ve all become accustomed to seeing Christmas decorations and themes at big-box stores starting in September, but there’s a big event coming up; Brenda Ravenscraft’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 24th, 10am to 2pm, at the Ashland Optimist Club. There is no cost, but a donation to “Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans” (cash or check only) would be welcomed. Dinner includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, hot rolls and fresh pumpkin pie. This event is open to public and everyone is welcome.

You can also stop by the Southern Boone Area YMCA to donate canned foods and non-perishable items for their “Give Thanks Food Drive”. They are partnering with Mizzou Therapy Services and donations can be dropped off inside the office. By donating you are helping to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri which is pressed hard for food donations during the holiday seasons. This drive goes through November 30th and is a great cause. My wife Danna, along with a lot of other volunteers, put 16,320 pounds of food in 544 holiday boxes this past Saturday at their main warehouse, and they need more!

