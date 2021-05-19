By: Travis Naughton

When I stopped drinking alcohol four and a half years ago, I made a calculated decision to write about my struggle with addiction here in the pages of the Boone County Journal. I did so for two reasons. First, I hoped that my message might resonate with someone out there in Readerland who was struggling, too. Second, I wanted to hold myself accountable. Indeed, several people contacted me after I made my issues known. Some wanted to let me know that I was not alone. That knowledge brought me great comfort, and I thank those kind souls who reached out to me. One or two people were inspired to quit drinking after reading my column, and if I’ve done nothing else good with my life, at least I know that I helped a couple of people make the decision to take better care of themselves.

