Sentinel Hardware under new ownership, New owners Dave Richardson and Bruce Bauer will continue the Sentinel hardware legacy. Sentinel Hardware For over 60 years, Sentinel Lumber and Hardware has been a constant in the community. Since 1957, the family-owned business has served Boone County and Jefferson City as a home and garden supply store based in the city of Ashland. New owners Bruce Bauer and Dave Richardson intend to have a grand reopening in future days. New owners also intend to expand inventory to facilitate the ever growing need for hardware, home repair and garden items for the Ashland as well as the Southern Boone County area. Sentinel Hardware will continue to serve the community with that local family ownership as it has for over 60 years.