After a lengthy illness, Virginia “Ginger” Jean (Williams) Gallipeau went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was 76 years old.

Ginger was born September 18, 1946 to Emilee (Clark) Williams and Willard Williams. They preceded her in death. She was married to Charles Gallipeau who also preceded her in death.

Ginger was a member of Ashland Baptist Church. She attended Southern Boone High School and Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO. She lived most of her adult life in Kansas City, MO. Ginger was well organized and good with people. Prior to her retirement she worked as the human resource director for a manufacturing company in Kansas City, MO.

Despite her own chronic health challenges, Ginger lovingly cared for her aging parents who were both experiencing cognitive decline. Ginger had many close lifetime friends who had yearly reunions to reminisce old memories and make new ones as well. She was a loving daughter and loyal friend. Ginger was a dog lover. When someone would bring a dog in to visit her at The Bluffs, it was always a mood booster and highlight of her day.

Ginger is survived by siblings Ronnie Williams, Mick Williams, and Becky Quinn. Even though typical sibling disagreements occurred from time to time, she was quick to reconcile. She always ended every conversation with her brothers and sister by saying, “I love you.”

In a final selfless act, Ginger donated her body to science. A celebration of life service will be planned for the future.