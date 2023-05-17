Ola Mae Taggart was born May 13,1927 in Wilton, Mo, to Ross N. and Lola C. Glascock.

On January 12, 1946 she married Robert Louis Taggart in Ashland, MO. To this union three sons were born. Robert preceded her in death on May 29, 1979. She lived in the Ashland area most of her life and graduated from Ashland High School.

She was a homemaker and was employed in the Biochemistry Department University of Missouri for 33 years. She retired as an Administrative Associate. She was a Life member of MU Retirees Association (MURA). Ola Mae was awarded the Chancellor’s Staff Retirees of the Year award in 2001, was a member of the Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, Past Matron 70 + year member of Ashland Chapter #309 Order of the Eastern Star, member of the Southern Boone County Senior Center, and after retirement she volunteered at the Columbia Regional Hospital for several years as well as at UM Staff Benefit Department.

Ola Mae enjoyed cooking, cross stitching, making quilts and spending time with her family. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Mizzou Tigers Basketball, Southern Boone sports and other events.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland on May 15, 2023 at 10:30 am, with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday May 14th at the Funeral Home.

She is survived by two sons, Lonnie (Judy), Rex (Cathy) both of Ashland and one daughter-in-law Kay Taggart of O’Fallon, one sister, Betty Jane Blythe of Holts Summit. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son Robert Michael, one grandson, Chad Derek Taggart, her sisters, Reba Glascock, Helen Smith, one brother, Douglas Glascock and sisters-in-law, Rosa Ellen Glascock, brothers-in-law, Joe Smith and Edward Blythe.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Goshen Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.