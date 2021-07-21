Shirley Sapp of New Bloomfield, Mo., passed away at her home July 17, 2021, she was 86 years old. Shirley was born April 2, 1935 in Providence, Mo, the daughter of Israel Tolden Cunningham and Lorraine Acton, Cunningham. She married Clifford Sapp on June 1, 1953 in Wilton, MO. and he preceded her in death. Shirley retired from Square D where she was a factory worker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at 2:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, burial will follow in Bonds Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Survivors include her children, Mark (Diane) Sapp of Ashland and Sheryl (Ken) Taylor of New Bloomfield; 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Linda) Cunningham of Ashland. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Sapp, brothers and sisters, Donnie Cunningham, William Shannon Cunningham, Katherine Fern Rahm, Betty Marie Cunningham, Carolyn Heavin, Virginia Coleman and an infant. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Bonds Chapel Cemetery in care of the family.