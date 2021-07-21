Local students graduate from Missouri State University Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, 2021, at JQH Arena. The following local students earned degrees: Madison Cundiff of Ashland graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology. John King of Ashland graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Magna Cum Laude. Kylie Shoot of Ashland graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Magna Cum Laude. Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.