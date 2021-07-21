Mildred Moreau died peacefully on July 14, 2021 at the age 102 years. She was born September 3, 1918, to Forrest and Roy Hutchison, and was the oldest of four children. Mildred married Martin Moreau on September 23, 1944, while he was home on a furlough from the Marine Corps, after 26 months of active duty in the South Pacific. Mildred and Martin farmed in the Midway and New Providence areas for more than 20 years. Mildred was a career woman and homemaker. Immediately out of high school, she found a job so that she could buy a car and take siblings Leslie, Mary Belle and Lola to school and work. She held many jobs including secretary for Texaco Oil Company, cook for New Providence School, bookkeeper for Cottle Implement, secretary for Stephens College, office manager for Boone County Extension Center, and Executive Director for the Columbia Safety Council. Mildred was also an active community leader, volunteering for 27 years at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital with 3,590 hours of service. She served for decades as secretary and trustee of the Fairview Cemetery Association. Mildred was an active member at Wilkes Blvd. United Methodist Church for over 60 years, serving as Sunday School superintendent and teacher, officer in the United Methodist Women chapter, Trustee, and office volunteer. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, brother Leslie Hutchison, and sisters Mary Belle Turner and Lola Pearl Asbury. She is survived by her son Leigh and wife Trish, as well as nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and many others who loved and respected her. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with graveside services to follow at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, Mildred requested gifts to Coyote Hills Christian Children’s Home or Mobility Worldwide MO – Columbia c/o Memorial Funeral Home. Special thank you to Heather and the Hearts of Harmony Girls at Solstice.