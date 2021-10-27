Shirley Mae Rippeto,

Age 86, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, October 19th 2021. Shirley was born September 11, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas. Shirley was married to Carl L. Rippeto for 55 wonderful years. Carl passed away in 2011. Shirley was a wonderful homemaker. Her love and passion was as a seamstress. She loved sewing, cross stitch, and embroidering. Her life was her family. Shirley loved to travel. She went to Hawaii every five years. Traveling to Arizona, California, and many more sights and sounds. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Carl L. Rippeto, her father, Willard Anderson, her mother, Edna Ashley Anderson and her sister, Bonnie Bullard. Survivors include daughters, Karla M. Rippeto, Cheryl R. Williams, son-in-law, David Williams, grandchildren, Max Williams, Karlee Williams, Cody Gamphor and one great-granddaughter, Kaydence Gamphor. Shirley will be greatly missed. A Graveside Service will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery South at 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri at 11:00am on Monday, October 25th.