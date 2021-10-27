John “Ed” Cox

Of Ashland, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital, he was 88 years old. He was born November 22, 1932 in Adrian, Missouri, the son of Lloyd and Elsie Warnock Cox. He married Pat Matthews on April 1, 1962 and she preceded him in death. Memorial visitation will be held at Robinson Funeral Home October 27, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Survivors include, his daughter, Constance (Jerry) Reeder of Hartsburg, Sheila (Ralph) Butler and Tim Abernathy of Tennessee; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, step-son, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to Mexico Veterans Home or to Second Chance Animal Rescue in Care of the family.