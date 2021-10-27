By: Ernie Wren

Southern Boone County is a community of people that come together when there is a need. There is an “All Vehicle Poker Run” on Saturday, November 6th, in Hartsburg, MO. Jessica Turner, a lifelong resident and daycare provider, suffered a severe stroke resulting from a blood clot. At the time of this article, she is still in the hospital and has a long road to recovery. The poker run will start at The Burg in Hartsburg, with check-in time from 10:30am to Noon. The run will last from Noon to 4Pm. There will be live auction at 4:30pm with donated items, and a raffle for an Oklahoma Joe’s Pellet Grill and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport. Please consider attending and participating in a cause for a wonderful person and mother. And hey, how about a shoutout to the Southern Boone High School band and flag corps! This past weekend they competed in the Macon Marching Festival of 2021. Southern Boone took home several awards; 3rd place in parade, 3rd place in field show, and 1st place in indoor color guard. Congratulations to the band members, parents and teachers that make this happen!