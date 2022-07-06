Ranita Jo Gholson, age 61, of Harrisburg, MO passed away on June 28, 2022.

She was born on January 5, 1961, in Jefferson City to Clarence and Gertrude (Reeder) Calvin. Ranita grew up in Ashland and graduated from Southern Boone County High School in 1979. On April 27, 1985, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mr. Gary Gholson who survives at their home.

Throughout the years Ranita worked at a couple of different jobs, including her position at the State of Missouri as a Data Entry Clerk from 1985 to 1990. After that period her primary focus became being the wife of a military man and following Gary around the country and taking care of their house in the various places that they lived. Of all the places that the military took them to, Florida was her favorite place that they lived outside of Missouri. Ranita was an avid Avon salesperson throughout the years, she loved to read, enjoyed collecting Hallmark Ornaments, and raising flowers. She also thoroughly enjoyed the numerous St. Louis Cardinal games and spring training sessions that she and Gary were able to attend. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family whom she loved dearly and enjoyed many barbeques with over the years.

In addition to her loving husband Gary, Ranita is survived by her mother Gertrude Calvin; three sisters: Regina Craig (Ron), Rochelle Hendrickson (Darrell), and Angela Bennett (Chris); and multiple nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members.

Ranita was preceded in death by her father Clarence Calvin, and two brothers Randy Calvin and Reginald Calvin.

Friends will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 immediately followed by the funeral service. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Central Missouri Humane Society 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at

www.nilsonfuneralhome.com