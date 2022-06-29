Southern Boone Area YMCA ribbon cutting ceremony to commerate the newly installed play ground equipment.

Veterans United Foundation recently donated $83,990.00 used to purchase the newly installed youth play ground area. Corey and Michelle Benke were working on a ten year program and decided to assist the community and the youth in a wonderfull next to the Southern Boone Area YMCA.

This play ground equipment is not only for the Southern Boone Area YMCA members it is for the community also states Branch director Kip Batye.

Branch Director Kip Batye also states the YMCA will apply for TAP funding inteded for a new walking trail at the Southern Boone Area YMCA.

The Southern Boone Area YMCA along with Veterans United foundation continue to be community minded and health orented to make the City of Ashland and the surounding community a better place to live and visit.

We can look for great thing from the Southern Boone Area YMCA in there future expansion.

Veterans United Foundation continue to be a community partner.